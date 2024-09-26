Bangitola Rural Hosp ranked top in state for health, hygiene

MALDA: The Bangitola Rural Hospital in Kaliachak-II block has been recognised as the top performer in West Bengal under the Sushree (Kayakalp) programme in Community Health Centers (CHC) category among 401 such facilities in the state.



The nodal officer of the State Quality Assurance Cell of Swasthya Bhawan announced the result for the year 2024-25 through a notice vide memo no HFW-40011/7/2018-HA/774 dated 23.09.2024. Situated 18 kilometers from English Bazar, the district headquarters, in an area prone to riverbank erosion, the hospital has gained recognition for its dedication to health and hygiene.

Last year, the Bangitola RH made headlines by being the first in Malda district and this year it clinched the top spot with a score of 98.12 per cent jointly with the Khejurberia Rural Health Center in Purba Medinipur. This accolade was announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (GOI) based on criteria such as cleanliness, aesthetics, waste management, patient services, and infection control.

Additionally, Golapganj Primary Health Center (PHC) in Malda topped the PHC hospital level in the district with 84 points. The National Health Mission (NHM) of GOI awards Rs 25 lakh to the district hospitals and Rs 7.5 lakh to the rural hospital for their outstanding performance.

Bangitola RH, transformed from a health center to a rural hospital in 2011, serves as a crucial lifeline for residents in several erosion-affected areas, including Panchanandpur and Mothabari. With the recent installation of a digital generator and X-ray machine, the center can accommodate up to 50 inpatients and treat 400-500 outpatients daily.

Koushik Mistri, block medical officer of health (BMOH), attributed the success to the effective use of government funds for beautification and cleanliness, stating: “Three workers ensure daily monitoring, and Minister Sabina Yeasmin provides invaluable support in various ways.”

Yeasmin, chairperson of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS), celebrated the achievement, saying: “The consistent success of Bangitola Rural Hospital has brought joy to the people of Mothabari. The dedication of all health workers here has elevated the pride of the Mothabari constituency across the state.”