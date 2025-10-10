Bangalbari PHC to get ₹1.42 crore upgrade

Raiganj: The state Health department has sanctioned Rs 1.42 crore for the reconstruction of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Bangalbari under the Hemtabad Police Station area in North Dinajpur district. The move comes after years of complaints about the dilapidated condition of the facility, which currently operates in a decayed building.

The 10-bedded PHC, manned by two doctors and two nurses, has long been struggling to serve patients amid crumbling walls, broken doors and windows, and severe water logging during rains. The premises, being lower than the adjacent road, is often flooded, causing immense inconvenience to patients and staff alike. Residents have repeatedly voiced concerns about the worsening situation. Mukul Das, a local resident said: “The dilapidated condition of our PHC needed urgent renovation with proper earth filling. Water from the road stagnates inside the patient ward, turning it into a shelter for snakes and rats. It has remained in this condition for over ten years. We are happy that the Health department has finally decided to take action.”

Confirming the development, Ansarul Hoque, Block Medical Officer of Health, Hemtabad, said: “The state Health department has allotted Rs 1.42 crore for the reconstruction of Bangalbari PHC with improved infrastructure. Once the funds are released, work will begin immediately.” A new building will be constructed beside the existing PHC, housing an outpatient department, emergency and gynecology units, and admin offices, aiming to expand and improve healthcare for Bangalbari and nearby areas.