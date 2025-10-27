Bangalbari: Locals attack quack doc over sexual assault allegation

Raiganj: Tension flared at Bangalbari of North Dinajpur district on Saturday after locals roughed up a quack doctor Alauddin Ali, for allegedly sexually assaulting a class VIII girl. The enraged residents also damaged his shop and blocked the road. Police immediately reached, arrested the accused and produced him before the court.

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter was returning home from private tuition on Saturday morning when she suffered a minor leg injury. “She went to the local quack doctor’s shop for treatment. Under the pretext of checking her, Alauddin Ali assaulted her sexually. Returning home, she broke down and narrated everything to us. We lodged a complaint at Hemtabad Police Station demanding strict punishment,” stated the mother of the victim.

Confirming the arrest, Sujit Kumar Lama, Inspector-in-Charge of Hemtabad Police Station, stated: “The accused has been arrested, produced before court, and charged under the POCSO Act. He has been sent to police custody for three days. The matter is being investigated.”