Bands need original songs to stay relevant: Bhoomi’s Soumitra Roy

KOLKATA: For any 90s kid, Bangla bands like Bhoomi are full of nostalgia. Songs like ‘Madhur Madhur Chauni’, ‘Barandai Roddur’, ‘Kande Shudhu Mon,’ ‘Kam Sarse,’ ‘Orom Takio Na,’ and ‘Barandai Roddur’ made childhood special and continue to be loved by fans of original Bengali music with an urban folk twist. As Bhoomi celebrates its 25th anniversary with a grand performance at Rabindra Sadan on Saturday, frontman Soumitra Roy told Millennium Post that the secret to a band’s lasting success is original music. “Bands like Cactus, Chandrabindoo, Fossils and Bhoomi are still popular because our songs are real, reflect life and have a touch of humour. We stick to our own music. Without original songs, no band stays relevant for long,” he said.



Over its 25-year journey, Bhoomi has faced various challenges, including the departure of key band member Surojit Chatterjee. Despite these ups and downs, Roy said they’ve sailed through all challenges with their “sense of humor and spirit’. “We’ve approached every show with a positive attitude, humour and never looked back. The best part of our journey is that we’ve always laughed off every challenge,” he said. Roy further informed that although Bhoomi was officially formed in 1999, the groundwork began in 1997. “By 1999, we had already built a repertoire of songs, including traditional ones,” he added.

The Bangla band scene has seen a decline with the craze for albums fading, but the classic songs from bands like Bhoomi continue to be popular. So, is Bhoomi capitalizing on nostalgia?

“You might sing a cover, but it’s not your own. At our 25th-anniversary show, we’ll perform mostly our original compositions. Fans come to hear Bhoomi’s songs, not covers. That’s the case with all bands. Even The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd sing their own music. Experimenting is fine, but staying relevant means sticking to original songs,” said Roy, who is close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and even sent her a personal invitation for their 25th year celebration.

Before we could ask if Surojit was invited, Roy mentioned he had tried calling him but did not receive any response. “He doesn’t reply to my calls… I don’t know. He will not come,” he said.