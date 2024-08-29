Bandh: Mamata accuses BJP of inciting violence in state

Kolkata: Tearing into BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a vitriolic attack on the saffron party over the ‘Bangla Bandh’ and also Tuesday’s ‘Nabanna Abjijan’ (march to Nabanna) saying, “there was a preplanned plot behind calling bandh by BJP as they wanted bodies. We want justice; we want peace to be restored”.



She was addressing a public event to mark the foundation day of Trinamool Congress’s students’ wing at Mayo Road. Referring to the RG Kar Medical College incident, Banerjee said: “We want the culprits to be hanged. They (BJP) are trying to dilute our demand for justice by hatching conspiracies to defame Bengal. Even on Wednesday, the bandh supporters beat up police, damaged buses and delayed Railway signals.” Slamming PM Modi, Banerjee reminded the BJP that they had not taken action in the series of assaults on women that took place in the BJP-ruled states. “Children were assaulted in Maharashtra, attacks have happened in Assam and UP. Manipur unrest has not completely subsided yet. What PM Modi did, he did nothing. He did not even visit Manipur once,” Banerjee said.

“By calling bandh they are trying to derail the people’s movement. We don’t believe in bandh culture. Why don’t you call a bandh against PM Modi who failed to check atrocities on women in BJP-ruled states,” Banerjee said.

She added: “We have never seen such a government at the Centre; we have never seen such a shameless and arrogant party like BJP. They engage agencies to inflict torture on the people. In this country, CBI, ED, Railway, including justice are in the hands of the BJP. I have never seen such a shameless, arrogant party.” Taking a dig at the BJP over the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’, Banerjee on Wednesday said they came to take bodies but the police maintained restraint. Heaping praises on the police force, she said: “I want to salute the police which despite coming under attack, did not fall into the trap of the BJP and prevented deaths. The police personnel received severe injuries on their eyes, ears and bled but they maintained discipline

and restrain.”