Bandh culture done away with; attempts to bifurcate state will be thwarted: Mamata

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently opposed the 12-hour bandh call given by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration members of the Opposition bench in the GTA area on February 23, the day Madhyamik exams commence.



The Chief Minister further stated that she will not allow Bengal to be bifurcated and added: “All attempts to divide Bengal will be foiled.”

She even maintained: “Everyone has the right to protest but you have to abide by the law. If anyone takes the law in their hands, the government will not spare them then, whosoever they may be. The future of our students is at stake and we do not support bandhs. This is our policy.”

Once again bandhs have returned to haunt the Hills after 2017. Protesting against the motion moved in the state Assembly on Monday against the division of Bengal, nine members of the GTA from the Opposition bench sat in a 24-hour hunger strike below the martyrs’ column at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha premises at Darjeeling Chowrasta on Monday and even announced a 12-hour bandh in the GTA area on February 23.

“Suddenly, some people sit on the road and a student is unable to reach the examination hall or appear for the examination. Who will take responsibility for this? I ask all political parties to abstain from taking such decisions,” stated Banerjee. She was addressing a government programme at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister stated that though bandh politics are a thing of the past in the state, there are still some who have to call a bandh once a year.

“We don’t allow business in Bengal to be shut, even for a day. Bengal has to remain open so that there is more employment and industries and the tourism sector flourishes. What do we gain by calling bandhs?” questioned the Chief Minister.

She said if certain people feel that it is their political programme to call for a bandh every five-six years to show their power, they are mistaken.

“My message is loud and clear. We will not allow bandhs. Many wake up in the Hills suddenly not for development but to call bandhs and disturb peace and tranquillity. I, as part of the administration, am telling them that since Madhyamik exams commence on that day, there cannot be any bandh,” retorted the Chief Minister. “The people of Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars and North Bengal vehemently oppose the motion placed by the ruling TMC against the division of West Bengal passed in the Bengal Assembly. We ask all those who support a separate state to observe a 12-hour bandh on February 23. However, emergency services, schools and colleges will be exempted. All those who oppose the bandh oppose Gorkhaland,” stated Binoy Tamang, a political leader from the Hills.

The GNLF has decided not to support the bandh. “I am utterly shocked that Binoy Tamang and others have called for a bandh on February 23, the day Madhyamik exams begin. Both Tamang and Ajoy Edwards had proclaimed a bandh-free Darjeeling. We vehemently oppose the bandh. This is a ploy to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the Hills,” stated Anit Thapa, chief executive member, GTA and president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.

He added that the motion in the Assembly was to stop the carving out of North Bengal from West Bengal. “Doesn’t the demand of Gorkhaland disappear with North Bengal becoming a separate state?” questioned Thapa.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Banerjee stated that Bengal loves and respects all languages. She also preached unity criticising BJP’s divisive politics. “We will not allow the division of Bengal. We will not allow NRC. We will not allow CAA. We will all stay united,” Banerjee remarked.

Describing Bengal as a state representing unity amid its rich diversity, Banerjee at a programme held earlier in the day stated that her government has given recognition to Hindi, Urdu, Kurmi, Santhali, and Rajbanshi languages.