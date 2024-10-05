Bandar Adi Puja draws thousands of devotees with its rich history

Raiganj: Bandar village in Raiganj, located in North Dinajpur district, is home to the oldest Durga Puja in the region. Known as the Bandar Adi Durga Puja, this centuries-old celebration may lack the pomp and show, but it is cherished for its deep-rooted tradition, rituals and spiritual significance.



Started around 400 years ago along the banks of the Kulik River, the Adi Durga Puja continues to draw thousands of devotees. Despite the simplicity of the celebration, visitors flock to Bandar from all across the district, as well as from Malda, South Dinajpur, Kolkata and even neighbouring Bihar. During the auspicious days of ‘Ashtami’ and ‘Navami’, it is estimated that nearly 10,000 devotees gather to offer their prayers and present their ‘dala’ (basket of offerings) to the Goddess.

Rani Saha, a senior resident of Bandar village, spoke about the origins of this ancient Puja. “We don’t know the exact year when this Durga Puja started but we heard from our ancestors that it dates back to around 400 years.

The Kulik River was much larger at that time and was a vital trade route for the local economy. Boats laden with goods from places like Malda and Bihar used to anchor here, giving the village its name, Bandar (port.) It was around that time that a monk from Sindhu Pradesh in Punjab settled in the village to meditate.

He is believed to have introduced Durga Puja to our village.” According to Rupesh Saha, the current Secretary of the Bandar Adi Durga Puja Committee, the traditional yatra performances and vibrant Melas (fairs) that once accompanied the celebrations have since disappeared.

In the past, the village hosted a grand fair where items such as utensils, garments, and terracotta wares were sold and yatra performances entertained the masses for four days.”While we no longer hold yatras or melas, the sanctity of our rituals remains intact and our adherence to these traditions is what continues to draw devotees,” said Saha.