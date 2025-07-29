Banarhat: Tourism dept floats tender for Sheetala Temple infra development

Jalpaiguri: Acting on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement, the West Bengal Tourism department has floated a tender for infrastructure development at the Sheetala Temple in Banarhat. At the same time, the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has initiated planning for the beautification of the historic Debi Choudhurani Kali Temple near Gosala More in Jalpaiguri suburbs.

The Tourism department has earmarked Rs 90 lakh for the development of the Sheetala Temple, which includes the construction of a guesthouse and other amenities. Confirmation about the tender was provided by Tourism department’s Joint Director (North Bengal) Jyoti Ghosh, who said: “The West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation has issued the tender. Work will commence upon completion of the tendering process.”

The Chief Minister had visited the Sheetala Temple during an administrative meeting in Banarhat on December 11, 2023. During the visit, the temple committee appealed for infrastructure development. The Chief Minister subsequently announced an allocation of Rs 1 crore for the purpose during an administrative review at Uttar Kanya earlier this year.

Nitai Das, Secretary of the Banarhat Sheetala Temple Committee, expressed optimism, saying: “We’ve learned that a tender has been floated for constructing a guesthouse. We hope the work begins soon and is completed before the temple’s annual puja in April next year.”

Meanwhile, SJDA chairman Dilip Dugar and CEO Pandharinath Wankhede conducted an on-site inspection of the Debi Choudhurani Kali Temple on Saturday. The temple, located near Gosala More under Paharpur Gram Panchayat, is steeped in legend — believed to have once been beside the river Karla, which carried the boat of Debi Choudhurani. A sealed tunnel beneath the temple adds to its mystique.During the visit, the SJDA officials interacted with temple priest Subhash Chakraborty and local devotees to assess developmental needs. “We’ve requested the construction of a boundary wall, seating arrangements, purified drinking water access and overall beautification,” said Chakraborty.

SJDA has previously undertaken beautification projects at religious and cultural sites such as Trisrota Mahapith in South Berubari, Jogomaya Kalibari, and Jalpesh Temple. The authority is now considering similar improvements at the Debi Choudhurani Temple.

SJDA chairman Dugar remarked: “Jalpaiguri district is rich in heritage and history. Enhancing these sites will not only improve pilgrim facilities but also boost regional tourism.

Following our visit and community input, we will hold internal discussions to determine the next course of action.”