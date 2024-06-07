Ban period on catching Hilsa ends on June 14

Kolkata: The ban period on catching ‘khoka ilish’ (small hilsa) will be lifted on June 14. Fishermen in the coastal regions of Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur, Sankarpur are preparing to venture into the sea for a long gap. The Bengal government, every year, implements a ban on marine fishing for two months from April 15 to June 14 to control fishing in the deep sea.



A senior official of the State Fisheries department said: “Hilsa travels upstream up to Farakka to lay eggs. Fishermen catch Hilsa during that time. There is a specific law but it is hardly implemented. The department has made people aware. If people do not behave sensibly, the amount of catch will be reduced in the future.”

People eagerly await the arrival of hilsa to adorn their plates. However, they are often disappointed at the beginning of the season as the available hilsa does not match their desired size and price.

Despite the efforts of the administration, the situation has been alarming. Hilsa weighing between 150 gm and 250 gm is being sold in the markets.

According to experts, the application of destructive fishing gears, that too in excess of sustainable limits, is majorly contributing towards a persistent decline of marine fish catch.