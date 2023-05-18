‘Ban on ‘The Kerala Story’ based on intel reports, BJP politicising it’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that the Bengal government’s decision to ban ‘The Kerala Story’ was based on certain intelligence reports. Trinamool Congress has nothing to do with the decision to ban, Banerjee clarified. He also blamed the BJP for politicising the matter.



“Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on behalf of the state government, discussed the issue at length by holding a press conference at Nabanna. The Supreme Court was duly notified that our decision was based on the intelligence report that we had gathered. The movie was banned because it could potentially have jeopardised communal harmony. After that, if the court has decided to stay the Bengal government’s ban, then the verdict is final,” Banerjee said.

He also blamed the BJP for politicking various aspects. “BJP is politicising the matter; if they had minimum humanity, they should have resigned from their posts. Over 20 lakh people are awaiting their dues under the 100 days work scheme. Almost 2.65 crore job card holders dependent on the MGNREGS and are awaiting their dues. If there are backlogs, people do tend to search for other options in order to survive,” Banerjee added.

He once again reminded that the Bengal government does not see political colours while carrying out development works. The Opposition party leaders and their family members are availing the benefits of various state government schemes. But the BJP-led government in the Centre stopped the state’s dues after they lost the 2021 Assembly elections.

“I saw an RSS person, who asked me to install streetlights, I would request Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari to prepare a list of where services are not being delivered and submit it to the state government. For the past two years, BJP has been in the Opposition. Yet, can they show any instance of constructive work done by them? They are just relying on ED, CBI and court cases to do politics,” Banerjee said.

From the Trinamool-e Nabojowar campaign in West Burdwan, Banerjee also lauded the people who have already made the campaign successful.

He also joined a camp on the 24th day of the Jana Sanjog Yatra in Durgapur.

“The people are witness that despite all climatic odds, we have continued with our ‘Trinamool-e Nabojowar’ programme since this is aimed at constituting a ‘people’s Panchayat’, which is based on the choice and views of the common man,” Banerjee said, adding: “When adverse climatic conditions could not stop the programme, since the enthusiasm of the people is so high, no political leader or party can stop it. This is a democracy and not a dictatorship. If anyone believes that he or she can forcibly stall this programme then he is living in a fool’s paradise.”

Banerjee later in the day, reached Bankura as a part of the mass outreach programme and his roadshow turned into a sea of people. The roadshow was held at Barjora and Saltore.