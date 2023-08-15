Ban on ‘khoka ilish’ likely to be extended to 90 days

Kolkata: The state government may extend the ban period on catching ‘khoka ilish’ from 60 to 90 days as the state Fisheries department has been considering the issue.



Despite a government ban on catching ‘khoka ilish’ (small hilsa), the city’s markets are often flooded with juvenile Hilsa weighing less than 200 gm, which has led to disappointment among hilsa traders and fishermen in Kolkata and its surrounding markets.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the state Fisheries department is trying to ensure that the ban is enforced for a longer period. State Fisheries minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury said that there are lapses when it comes to preservation. “Hilsa travels upstream up to Farakka to lay eggs. Fishermen catch Hilsa during that time.

There is a specific law but it is hardly implemented. The department has made people aware. If people do not behave sensibly, the amount

of catch will be reduced in the future,” he said.

People eagerly await the arrival of hilsa to adorn their plates with this popular fish.

However, they are often disappointed at the beginning of the season as the available hilsa does not match their desired size and price. Despite the efforts of fisheries authorities, administration, the situation has been alarming and the illegal catching of small hilsa continues. Hilsa weighing between 150 gm and 250 gm is being sold in the markets.

According to experts, the application of destructive fishing gears, that too in excess of sustainable limits, is majorly contributing

towards a persistent decline of marine fish catch.

The Bengal government, every year, implements a ban on marine fishing for two months from April 15 to June 14 to control fishing in the deep sea. Fishermen from various parts of coastal regions like Diamond Harbour, Kakdwip, Namkhana, Sagar Island, Frazergung, Patharpratima, Raidighi sail away as soon as the ban period is lifted.

A study states that the number of boats engaged in fishing increased by more than 25 per cent while hilsa catch dipped by more than 13 per cent.

The number of boats operating in North Bay of Bengal is much beyond the sustainable limit.

State Fisheries department has however been offering alternative employment opportunities and offering food security under Khadya Sathi, especially during the ban period so that they do not go to the sea

to catch fishes.