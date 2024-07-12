Ban on fishing in 2 phases for DRDO’s satellite launch

Kolkata: A ban on marine fishing in two phases on July 17-19 and July 24-26 has triggered “unhappiness” among the fishermen organisations. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct a trial of launching missiles on these six days from Junput in Bengal.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea in those days between 9 am and 4 pm due to security issues. Fishermen organisations also submitted a deputation to the local administration in Contai. The organisation also threatened to stage a protest saying that the livelihood of the fishermen is under threat. Earlier between May 16-30, the fishermen were also asked not to venture into sea in a similar issue.

It may be stated that the ban on catching ‘khoka ilish’ was lifted on June 14 after two months. The Bengal government, every year, implements a ban on marine fishing for two months from April 15 to June 14 to control fishing in the deep sea.

Despite a government ban on catching ‘khoka ilish’ (small hilsa), the city’s markets are often flooded with juvenile Hilsa weighing less than 200 gm, which has led to disappointment among hilsa traders and fishermen in Kolkata and its surrounding markets.