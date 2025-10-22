Ban on firecrackers, loudspeakers near Kulik Bird Sanctuary

Raiganj: To ensure the safety of migratory birds and wild animals in the renowned Kulik Bird Sanctuary of North Dinajpur district, officials of the Raiganj Social Forestry Division have imposed a strict ban on the use of firecrackers, high-decibel microphones and the release of sky lanterns during Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations in nearby areas.

The Forest department’s timely initiative aims to ensure a peaceful environment for the birds during the festive season.

Forest officials have launched extensive awareness drives through loudspeaker announcements at Forest More, Abdulghat, Soharai More, Manipara and Debsharma Para localities surrounding the sanctuary. Residents have been urged to avoid any activity that could disturb the birds and wildlife during the festive season.

Animal lovers and environmentalists have lauded the move. Gautam Tantia, Secretary of Uttar Dinajpur People for Animals, said: “Migratory birds like cormorants, open-bill storks, egrets, herons and night herons arrive in large numbers at Kulik and stay till November. In addition, the sanctuary is meant for the shelter of thousands of local birds.

Earlier, the explosion of loud crackers during Diwali caused several birds to die of heart attacks and abandon their nests in panic. We had requested the Forest department to take preventive action and this step is highly commendable.”

Divisional Forest Officer Bhupen Biswakarma stated: “Considering the well-being of birds and animals, we have prohibited the use of banned sound-producing crackers and high-volume microphones around the sanctuary. Awareness campaigns have been carried out and our staff remain vigilant during the celebrations of festivals near the sanctuary. Any violation of the order will attract strict legal action.”