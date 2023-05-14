Ban on bathing, swimming near check dam on Atreyee

BALURGHAT: Balurghat civic body authority and the police of Balurghat Police Station have ordered a blanket ban on bathing or swimming near the check dam that is being built on the Atreyee River.



According to Ashok Mitra, the chairman of the Balurghat civic body, who along with a team of civic officials and councillors examined the dam on Sunday, bathing or swimming near the under-construction check dam at the Atreyee River has been prohibited due to safety concerns.

Santi Nath Panja, inspector-in-charge of Balurghat Police Station, stated that strict measures will be taken to avoid accidents.

“Police will arrest the person who violates the rules and bathes or swims near the dam,” Panja warned after inspecting the dam.He claimed that many individuals are spreading the word on social media that Balurghat has become the new Digha.

“As a result of this, many people are swimming in dangerous places. This decision has been taken to avoid the risk,” he added.Bangladesh controls the water of the Atreyee River with a rubber dam in its territory.

During the dry season, the river between Balurghat and Kumarganj in the South Dinajpur district is practically completely dry.

In order to maintain the river's regular water level, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the construction of a check dam or low-height dam on the river's bank in Balurghat.

The project is being carried out to improve the livelihoods of those who rely on the river, including fishing and agriculture.

With a budget of Rs 31 crore, the construction is nearing completion.