Bamundanga–Tundu tea garden reopens; Workers raise wage concerns

Jalpaiguri: After months of uncertainty following last year’s devastating floods, operations resumed at the Bamundanga–Tundu Tea Garden this week, with workers returning in full strength on Wednesday.



The garden reopened on Tuesday following a court order. While workers of the Tundu Division joined duty immediately, most employees from the Bamundanga Division stayed away on the first day. However, from Wednesday onward, workers from both divisions reported for work in large numbers.

The estate had remained unofficially closed since October 5 last year, when severe floods caused widespread destruction. Eleven people lost their lives in the disaster, several houses were washed away, and the tea garden suffered extensive damage. The administration had also converted the factory office into a relief camp, delaying operations further.

Though workers had received a 20 percent Puja bonus before the floods, financial distress deepened after the closure. During the shutdown, shade trees were cut down, and incidents of theft were reported, including the alleged stealing of iron rods and factory materials.

The situation worsened after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid and issued a notice barring the garden authorities from plucking tea leaves.

Owner Rittik Bhattacharya said: “A court order was passed on Monday, following which the tea garden reopened from Tuesday. Once the order regarding the Samsing Tea Garden is issued, that garden will also reopen.”

However, workers voiced grievances over pending wages. Raju Kumar Baraik of the Bamundanga Division alleged that two months’ wages — September and October — remain unpaid. “Many workers have migrated in search of jobs. Since the garden frequently shuts down and reopens, many did not return immediately after Tuesday’s announcement:” he said.

Sanjay Kujur, President of the Nagrakata Panchayat Samiti, stated that following the court’s directive, the garden has resumed operations. The estate employs over 1,500 workers across its two divisions.