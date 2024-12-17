‘Bamboo Mission’ proj to include Bengal for economic dev

BALURGHAT: The Central government is set to launch the ‘Bamboo Mission’ project, incorporating northeastern states alongside Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. The initiative aims to boost regional economic development by promoting bamboo-based products through training, production and marketing.

Union minister of State for North-East Development, Sukanta Majumdar, revealed that the government has brought the Bamboo Mission under the ‘Agricultural Development Scheme’. While the Bengal state government has been informed, it has yet to appoint a nodal agency for implementing the project. Majumdar pointed out: “Northeastern states like Assam and Tripura have already achieved economic success by producing bamboo products, with exports reaching international markets.”

In a bid to facilitate the inclusion of Bengal under the Bamboo Mission, Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Following the letter, the Union minister assured Majumdar that the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) would oversee the implementation of the project in Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand. Majumdar emphasised that the initiative would focus on training artisans, manufacturing bamboo-based products and enhancing marketing strategies to uplift economically backward regions.

The minister has requested the Agriculture Ministry to commence the project from Balurghat Lok Sabha Constituency in South Dinajpur, which he represents. Reports suggest that if the Bamboo Mission is launched in South Dinajpur, around 100 to 150 local artisans involved in bamboo and cane craftsmanship will benefit directly.

Promila Mohali, a senior cane craftsperson from Dangha region in Balurghat, expressed optimism about the project, stating: “If the artisans of South Dinajpur district are included in this initiative, we will benefit financially. We hope the project starts soon, bringing economic stability to many.”

Echoing similar sentiments, veteran craftsman Sukumar Soren said: “This is undoubtedly a good initiative by the Central government. If bamboo and cane craftspeople across Bengal can be included, it will significantly boost our livelihoods.

While the state government already supports artisans through various social schemes, combining these with the Bamboo Mission would provide even greater economic opportunities for struggling craftspersons.”