Bamboo fishing rods from Byadh Para Village reach different states

Cooch Behar: Every year as the monsoon season approaches, there is a significant surge in the demand for bamboo fishing rods. Wholesalers from various regions flock to acquire these essential tools, and the demand continues to grow daily.



To meet this escalating demand, the skilled fishing rod makers of Byadh Para in Uchal Pukuri Gram Panchayat, situated in the Mekhliganj block of Cooch Behar district, have been working tirelessly day and night. The inhabitants of Byadh Para belong to the almost extinct Baydh community, a tribal group native to North Bengal. All 50 families residing in this area are part of this unique community. To combat poverty, the residents of Uchal Pukuri have chosen crafting fishing rods as their livelihood. The craft remains a year-round occupation but the demand grows during monsoon season.

Prafulla Dev, a skilled fishing rod maker, shared: “The fishing rods we produce are sold in various states, including Assam, Bihar, Odisha. Within the state, the rods can be found in Kolkata, Chakda, Nadia, and Ranaghat. This has led to the emergence of a new wave of cottage industries in the vicinity of Uchal Pukuri. However, we are eager for government support in the form of financial assistance. If we could access loans from our local banks, we believe we could further expand and enhance this industry.”

About 90 per cent of the village’s population is employed in this trade. All the households are engaged in the art of making fishing rods, and the village has even been affectionately dubbed “Chip Mohalla” (fishing rods neighborhood) due to the dedication of the residents. A wide variety of fishing rods can be found here, and their production has significantly altered the economic landscape of the region in recent years. The rods sell for Rs 50 to Rs 120 each.