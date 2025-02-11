Bamanhat Rly Stn: 6 injured in jolt during train engine attachment

Cooch Behar: Six passengers, including two children, were injured in a train accident at Dinhata Bamanhat Railway Station in Cooch Behar district on Tuesday morning when the engine was being attached. The injured were taken to Bamanhat Primary Health Centre and discharged after primary medical treatment.

The incident occurred while the 15468 Down Siliguri Intercity Express was stationed at Bamanhat. The train, scheduled to depart for Siliguri at 9:30 am, was in the process of having its engine attached when the locomotive, moving at high speed, struck the compartment forcefully.

The sudden impact caused a strong jolt, injuring passengers inside. The affected coach also sustained damage.

Following the accident, Railway officials arrived at the scene. Due to the incident, the train’s departure was delayed by approximately five hours. Eventually, leaving the damaged coach behind, the Bamanhat-Siliguri Intercity Express departed for Alipurduar Junction with passengers. Additionally, the accident caused delays for the Bamanhat-Sealdah North Bengal Express, which was scheduled to leave at 1:00 pm but departed at 3:30 pm instead.

Abhay Kumar Sanap, CPRO of Alipurduar Division, North East Frontier Railway, clarified: “The reports circulating on social media are false. The train did not derail but some passengers were injured due to the engine’s impact while being coupled to the coach. The injured passengers will be compensated with Rs 5,000 each.” Meanwhile, the passengers and locals demand for a full-fledged investigation into the matter. Ashina Khatun, an injured passenger, described the incident: “We were sitting inside the train when a sudden jolt threw passengers in our coach. My son suffered a head injury. Locals took us to the hospital and we were discharged after primary treatment.”

The Bamanhat Rail Vikas Samiti has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. Committee member Shubhankar Bhaduri questioned Railway safety measures, stating: “In past incidents, Rail authorities have blamed stone-throwing on tracks but how did this happen today? A proper investigation is necessary.”

According to sources in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), an inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the incident. Additionally, an investigation has been launched against two loco pilots of the train.