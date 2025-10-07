Bamandanga floods claim at least 10 lives; relief operations underway

Jalpaiguri: The flood-hit Bamundanga area in Jalpaiguri district is gradually returning to normal after severe flooding swept through the region. Ten people have died in the Bamandanga Tea Gardens, while two remain missing. Nearly 6,000 houses in Bamundanga-Tundu have been damaged, prompting strong administrative measures for relief and rehabilitation.

Following heavy rainfall on Saturday night, several northern districts were devastated, and the total fatalities across North Bengal have reached 32, with more recoveries possible.

The deceased include Shancharoa Shao (65), Kastu Lohar (35), Radhika Lohar (30), Shilpa Munda (26), Lisiya Nayek (6), Manju Nayek (28), Rina Munda (52), Etowari Oraon (60), Sakuntala Oraon (45), and a 36-day-old infant. Missing are Nirbhoyas Nayek (4) and Saraswati Bagwar (45). All were residents of Bamundanga model village.

Surjit Ganguly, manager of Bamandanga Tea Garden, said: “Around 1,200 families have been severely affected. The administration’s support has provided some relief, but the loss of lives has cast a shadow of mourning over the garden.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Nagrakata on Monday and handed over financial assistance to the families of five deceased residents. She wrote on her ‘X’ handle: “In Jalpaiguri, senior officials from District Headquarters, along with the SDOs and BDOs, are working tirelessly on the ground to provide immediate relief. Life jackets have been distributed to ensure safety, and construction on damaged bridges begins today to restore communication lines. Every arm of the administration is mobilised to stand beside the people in their hour of need. While nature’s fury has caused immense hardship, our collective resolve is to ensure that no family feels abandoned and no individual remains unsupported. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure every necessary measure is taken with compassion, speed, and accountability.”

On Tuesday, Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen, with administrative officials, crossed the Gathia River in a payloader to oversee relief operations at Bamandanga Tea Garden, focusing on community kitchens and food arrangements. The District Magistrate warned that while water levels have receded, the river’s current remains strong. “To prevent accidents, we have coordinated with the NDRF to set up bamboo and rope lines along the river, and NDRF personnel have begun working in the river,” she said.

Residents of Bamundanga, Tundu, and Kherkata are still risking their lives to cross the river, with boats suspended. Some use tractors, while others wade through despite the danger. Pittu Oraon said, “My mother has fallen ill, so I am taking her to Sulkapara hospital. I am crossing the river on foot with my elderly mother.”