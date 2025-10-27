Balurghat’s women artisans rush to meet the Chhath Puja demand

BALURGHAT: With just a day left for Chhath Puja, women of several villages under Balurghat block — including Dollah, Dumoir, Malancha Amritkhand and Jalghar — are working tirelessly to make ‘Dali’ (bamboo baskets) and ‘Kulo’ (winnowing trays), essential items for the festival. Nearly 40 to 50 families in these villages depend on this traditional craft for their livelihood.

The rhythmic sound of cutting and splitting bamboo fills the air as women and even men during this busy season, join hands to meet the soaring demand. The rush begins before Durga Puja and peaks as Chhath approaches, leaving the artisans with hardly any rest.

Despite their hard work, the artisans complain that they are not paid fair prices for their labour. Many have not yet received any government artisan pension. However since 2011, these rural artisans have been invited to state-sponsored handicraft fairs where their bamboo products are in good demand.

Veteran artisan Lipi Debnath said: “This year, the demand is high and our whole family is working day and night. Our products are sold in markets across Balurghat block and nearby areas but the wholesalers are not paying us fairly. The work of cutting, binding and colouring bamboo is time-consuming. We wish to be included under government financial aid.”

Another artisan, Bhanubala Debnath, added: “If we sell directly in the markets, we earn a little profit. Wholesalers give us poor rates. Despite applying several times, we haven’t received any artisan pension yet.” In Balurghat markets, a Kulo sells for Rs 50–60 and a Dali for Rs 80–100, but only a small fraction of that reaches the hands of these hardworking craftswomen.