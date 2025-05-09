Balurghat’s shrinking water bodies spark environmental concerns

BALURGHAT: Once known for its rich natural heritage and abundance of water bodies, Balurghat has witnessed a sharp decline in its ponds and wetlands over the past two decades. Encircled by the Atreyee River and its tributaries, the city’s traditional charm is now overshadowed by rapid urbanisation.

Once home to over 50 waterbodies spread across its 25 wards, the number has now dwindled to a mere 10-12.

Balurghat now faces a critical need for urgent restoration of its remaining water bodies to preserve its ecological balance.

Locals allege that during the Left regime, many of these ponds were illegally filled with garbage and construction debris. Notable examples include the two ponds adjacent to the municipality building and others near the Zilla Parishad and Karbitola. These water bodies played a crucial role during monsoons by absorbing excess rainwater and served as vital sources during fire emergencies. Environmentalists claim that the past unchecked real estate boom, reportedly aided by silent approval from land departments, contributed heavily to their destruction. Public outcry eventually forced authorities to take notice.

In a significant move, South Dinajpur district police launched campaigns to prevent the filling of ponds and wetlands. Posters and banners were put up, encouraging citizens to report such incidents via WhatsApp or email. However, the initiative, which ideally falls under the jurisdiction of the land and municipal departments, was not continued for long. The current Trinamool Congress-led Balurghat Municipality has taken a more proactive stance. Officials act swiftly upon receiving reports of illegal land filling. Environmental activists have also played a commendable role. One such intervention involved stopping the filling of a 2-bigha wetland in Namabhangi after local protests led to municipal action. In May 2024, even Ward 5, represented by Municipal Chairman Ashok Mitra, witnessed an attempted pond filling. The administration promptly intervened and halted the activity. Balurghat Municipality’s MIC Bipul Kanti Ghosh affirmed: “We will not tolerate any illegal filling of ponds. We have already stopped several attempts. Citizens can lodge complaints with both the municipality and the district administration — or contact me directly.”

A recent survey by a local environmental group revealed a 15 per cent reduction in wetlands over 20 years. The reasons include housing development and infrastructure projects. The loss of wetlands has disrupted the local ecosystem, increased temperatures and created “heat island” effects. Eutrophication and the death of native fish species have also been reported.

Activist Tuhin Shubhra Mandal said: “Water bodies are the kidneys of our environment. Many have dried up due to lack of maintenance. We urge the administration to restore and protect these areas.”

Fire officer Shibananda Barman stressed that inaccessible alleys make ponds vital for firefighting and emphasised mandated fire-pump installations in high-rises.