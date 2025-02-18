Balurghat’s iconic rain tree saved again after public outcry

BALURGHAT: Balurghat’s century-old rain tree, also known as Koroi or Sirish, once again finds itself at the centre of public attention. Standing tall at the city’s entrance, this majestic tree, with its sprawling branches, has long been considered a symbol of Balurghat’s heritage, identity and emotion. It is more than just a tree — it is a guardian watching over the city’s residents and visitors alike.

Recently, social media was abuzz with concerns that this beloved tree might be cut down for an electrical infrastructure project. The news sparked a wave of emotions among the people of Balurghat, who quickly voiced their opposition online. Residents united in their demand to protect the tree, refusing to let it be felled under any circumstances.

Environmental activist Tuhin Subhra Mandal, recalled a similar situation in 2007 when the Public Works Department (PWD) attempted to cut down the tree for road expansion. At that time, environmentalists and local citizens had successfully campaigned to save it. “We had organised Raksha Bandhan ceremonies around the tree, painted messages on its trunk and even kept vigil overnight to ensure its safety,” he said. “Every year during Diwali, we light up this tree’s surroundings as a mark of respect. This tree is our lifeline.”

This time, too, concerned citizens sought the help and appealed to the Electricity department. The officials responded positively, assuring that instead of cutting down the tree, they would only trim a few branches if necessary for high-tension wire installation. This announcement brought immense relief to the residents.

Mandal later took to social media to reassure Balurghat’s citizens and expressed gratitude for their unwavering support in preserving the city’s natural heritage. Thanks to their collective efforts, the Rain Tree remains standing — once again proving that when a community unites, even nature can be safeguarded.