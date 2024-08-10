Balurghat’s iconic B’desh Liberation War tank area to get a makeover

BALURGHAT: Balurghat’s historic Bangladesh Liberation War tank of 1971 is set to receive a grand makeover just in time for Independence Day. The tank, which has become a symbol of pride for the city, was earlier obscured by advertisement hoardings for several years. To restore its prominence, the local municipality has undertaken a project to elevate the tank onto a new high pedestal.

A 105-foot flagpole will be installed beside the tank, where the national flag will be hoisted. The area will also be beautified and patriotic songs will be played to enhance the ambiance. The entire location will be illuminated, adding to the festive atmosphere. The municipality has allocated Rs 42 lakh for the beautification of the Tank More area in Raghunathpur. Ashok Mitra, Chairman of the Balurghat Municipality, mentioned: “This site is being developed as a key tourist attraction in Balurghat, with the grand unveiling scheduled for Independence Day.” Senior citizen Santosh Chowdhury shared his thoughts, stating: “Balurghat holds memories of the 1971 war. The tank, which is a symbol of our victory, carries immense emotional value for the people of Balurghat. The sight of our national flag flying 105 feet high next to the tank will undoubtedly be a source of pride. This initiative will significantly enhance the importance of the location.” The tank, originally placed in the middle of the national highway and city road, was moved to a roadside location nearly a decade ago. Over time, large banners and festoons gradually obscured the view of the tank, despite multiple attempts by the municipality to remove them. However, with the new pedestal, the tank will now be visible from a distance, free from the obstructions of advertisements.

Local resident Babita Bagchi expressed satisfaction with the new initiative but suggested: “The area would look even better if the nearby electric poles and transformer were also removed.”