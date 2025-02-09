Balurghat’s flood crisis to end with new embankment project

BALURGHAT: The long-standing flood crisis in Balurghat, caused by the Atreyee River’s tributary, is set to be resolved as the Bengal government has sanctioned Rs 1.23 crore for a 550-metre concrete embankment.

On Saturday evening, State Consumer Affairs minister Biplab Mitra laid the foundation stone for the embankment in Balurghat’s Ward 11, at AK Gopalan Colony.

The project, jointly undertaken by the Municipality and the Irrigation department, is expected to be completed within 90 days. The announcement has brought immense relief and joy to the local residents, who celebrated the occasion with enthusiasm.

For years, the residents of AK Gopalan Colony suffered severe losses due to the annual flooding of the tributary. Every monsoon, the swelling waters would surge towards the city, submerging houses and sweeping away entire settlements. The devastating flood of 2017 left most homes in ruins, rendering hundreds of families homeless. The demand for a concrete embankment had been a long-standing plea of the locals.

Biplab Mitra emphasised the significance of the project, stating: “This embankment is not just about controlling floods; it is about transforming the entire city. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recognised the urgency of the situation and the project was swiftly approved after the district administration submitted its proposal.

This initiative will not only protect residents but also open new avenues for tourism.” Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra echoed the minister’s sentiments, highlighting future plans for beautification and tourism.

He stated: “Once the embankment is completed, we plan to introduce boating and fishing activities around the tributary.”