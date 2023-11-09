Balurghat’s firecracker market suffers due to dearth of buyers

BALURGHAT: The only firecracker market in South Dinajpur which is held at Balurghat High School ground is suffering due to a dearth of buyers.



The South Dinajpur district administration arranged the market at Balurghat High School ground as per the state government’s instructions to avert accidents. However, the buyers are nowhere to be seen. According to the sellers, if crackers are not sold during Kali Puja, they will face financial loss.

“The local administration has set up a makeshift firecracker market at Balurghat High School ground but unfortunately most people of the district don’t know about it due to a lack of campaigning. We are facing a huge financial loss. If the situation remains unchanged for the next two days, we will incur heavy losses,” said Rana Pratap Sarkar, a trader.

According to him, the local administration, police and the concerned Balurghat civic body have cooperated with the traders but they are worried about the lack of customers.

As many as seven stalls have been set up at the ground. However, 20-22 traders had earlier filed applications to set up stalls there. The market began on October 18. It was, however, temporarily closed from October 23 owing to lack of buyers. It started again on November 5.

Tarun Kumar Nandi, another trader said: “The approximate sale of a day is between Rs 1200 and Rs 2000. We are desperately looking for the buyers. We are selling only green crackers as per instructions of the local administration.”

“Despite this, the IC of Balurghat Police Station has already visited the ground. The civic body has arranged lights, bio-toilets, cleaning, drinking water, dustbin and other facilities for us,” he added.

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, said: “According to the government’s instructions, a cracker market has been set up in an open field.

We have such a market established at Balurghat High School ground where the traders will sell green crackers only for one month. If the traders have any problem, it will be seen.”