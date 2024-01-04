‘Balurghat’s Aranyak Park to open soon’

Balurghat’s Aranyak Park will be opened soon after its renovation for the people of Balurghat. The initiative has been taken up by the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti. The main attraction of the park, the toy train which malfunctioned a few days ago, will be repaired too.

Arup Sarkar, Sabhapati of Balurghat Panchayat Samiti, said: “Aranyak Park is a place of special sentiment for the people of Balurghat but this place was closed for a long time due to lack of necessary renovation. Currently we are making arrangements to renovate this park and open it to the public. All the work will be completed by January and it will be opened to the general public. A fund of Rs 2.68 lakh has already been allocated by the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti for the renovation and repairing works. Hopefully the work will start very soon and it will be opened for the people of Balurghat.”

The people of Balurghat are jubilant with theis news. Jaya Sarkar, a local resident, said: “We got news that Aranyak Park and toy train will be opened in January. Children love to visit this park during the winter season. They ride the toy train and have fun. We are very happy with this initiative of the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti.”