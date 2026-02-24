Balurghat–Bathinda Farakka Exp under lens over cleanliness issues

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat–Bathinda Farakka Express, which was introduced ahead of last year’s Lok Sabha elections, has come under scrutiny over recurring cleanliness issues. Passengers have reportedly raised concerns about unhygienic conditions in reserved coaches, including garbage left on seats and unclean toilets.



Representatives of a railway passengers’ association in South Dinajpur have alleged that complaints about foul-smelling bathrooms and poorly maintained compartments have increased in recent months. According to sources, although a pit line or coach cleaning unit has started functioning in Balurghat and the Farakka Express is being cleaned there, problems persist intermittently.

Railway officials stated that the train operates daily, while the Bengaluru Express runs only on Saturdays. On Fridays, when two trains return to Balurghat from different destinations, priority is reportedly given to cleaning the Bengaluru Express. As each train takes nearly 8 to 10 hours to be thoroughly cleaned, the Farakka Express sometimes does not receive adequate time for maintenance, leading to lingering odour issues.

There are plans to set up a second coach cleaning unit in Balurghat. However, sources pointed out that it took over two-and-a-half years for the first unit to become operational. Until the second unit is ready, passengers may continue to face inconvenience. Railway authorities, however, claimed that specific complaints can be addressed by arranging for the cleaning of the concerned coach at Malda station.

Smritishwar Ray, Secretary of the Balurghat Eklakhi Rail Passengers’ Welfare and Social Development Association, said: “Passengers recently complained that the stench in the bathrooms was unbearable, and a few had to change their compartments.”

Anup Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Katihar Division, said that the matter will be discussed with the concerned department.