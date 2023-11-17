Balurghat Yuva Awas facing acute crisis over past one year due to lack of boarders

BALURGHAT: With the lack of boarders, Balurghat Yuva Awas has been facing an acute crisis over the past one year.



Since January this year, as many as 15 people have been staying there. In order to attract boarders, an advertisement was issued by the State Youth Welfare and Sports Department a month ago but still no one is showing interest in residing here.

About six years ago, Balurghat Yuva Awas was built next to Shubhayan Home in the Hossainpur area of Danga Gram Panchayat of Balurghat block.

During the pandemic, the residence was used as a quarantine home and later as a Covid Hospital by the district administration.

After the Covid situation normalised, the home was closed down again.

A few months ago, the home was opened up for boarders. Currently, there are a total of 31 rooms there, including 12 non-AC double bedrooms, eight non-AC triple bedrooms, two non-AC four bedrooms, two VVIP rooms and five small size double bedrooms where 74 people can stay together on rent.

The lowest tariff is Rs 550 and the highest is Rs 2000 per person per day.

The ground floor of the building is rented out for functions for Rs 30000. It is open 24 hours a day. It has been informed by the district administration that not only students but anyone can stay on rent there.

Rinku Mondal, a local said: “It is located outside the city and may be owing to this no one shows interest in staying there. The railway station or bus stand is far away from there.”

Prashanta Dutta, an employee of the Yuva Awas, said: “Total six employees, including security guards, are working here in three shifts daily.”

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, said: “Anyone can book a room online from anywhere as it is a rented accommodation with all the facilities. Promotional campaigns are being carried out to attract boarders.”