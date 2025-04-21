Balurghat: Violence erupts during BJP protest

BALURGHAT: Violence broke out in Balurghat on Saturday during a BJP protest rally led by party state president and Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar. The rally, held to protest alleged communal violence and corruption in teacher recruitment, escalated into a serious confrontation with the police near the SDO office.

As BJP workers attempted to break through police barricades, a clash ensued. Protesters reportedly pelted stones and bricks at police personnel, resulting in injuries to at least ten officers, including Balurghat IC Sumanta Biswas and several civic volunteers. All injured personnel are currently under treatment. TMC leader and state minister for Consumer Affairs, Biplab Mitra, strongly condemned the incident. He accused Sukanta Majumdar and his followers of inciting violence under the guise of protest. “In the name of protest, BJP workers launched a brutal attack on police. Such behaviour is unacceptable, especially in the presence of a Central minister,” Mitra said. “They are trying to disrupt the peace in our state. I strongly condemn this action and expect strict investigation and exemplary punishment

for the culprits.” The district police have registered a case against Sukanta Majumdar and around a hundred BJP supporters. Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal confirmed this. He stated that investigation is underway, with video footage being reviewed for evidence.

The BJP, however, claimed the police initiated the violence by launching an unprovoked lathi-charge. “Police acted like goons and charged at our peaceful protest. If they attack, they must be ready to face consequences,” Majumdar retorted.

The incident, which began with a rally from Mangalpur, escalated into chaos as police and protesters clashed violently at the barricaded entrance of the SDO office.