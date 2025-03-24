Balurghat: Villagers protest, demand permanent bridge

BALURGHAT: As the Assembly elections approach, villagers in South Dinajpur’s Kumaraganj block staged a protest on Monday demanding a permanent bridge. Residents of Chhatintair, along with neighbouring villages under the Dior Gram Panchayat, gathered to voice their demand. They warned that if the bridge is not built before the elections, they will boycott elections.

Villagers complain that a canal between Chhatintair and Jhaubari forces them to use a risky bamboo bridge for daily commuting. Frequent accidents occur on this unstable structure. Despite repeated appeals to the panchayat and local MLA, no action has been taken. They claim that politicians make promises

during elections but disappear afterward.

Local resident Yaarun Bibi highlighted the dire situation, stating: “This has been a long-standing problem. Nearly 30 villages depend on this bridge. During monsoons, the water level rises, making travel dangerous. If someone falls sick, it becomes nearly impossible to take them to the hospital, as ambulances cannot cross the bamboo bridge. Even schoolchildren risk their lives daily.”

Recently, a young boy died after falling from the bridge, intensifying demands for a permanent solution. The protesters have vowed to boycott the 2026 assembly elections unless their demand is met.

In response, local MLA Toraf Hossain Mondal assured that necessary steps would be taken to construct a permanent bridge soon.