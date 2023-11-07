Balurghat village adopts organic farming

BALURGHAT: Farmers of Gangasagar area of Balurghat block have set an example by taking up organic farming which has helped to a great extent in pest control, yield increase, cost reduction and increase in soil fertility. The area has earned the title of bio-village from the Agriculture department, after having switched over to organic cultivation.



Gangasagar village is 5 km away from Balurghat town. This village is famous for rice, jute, sugarcane and vegetable cultivation. The vegetables produced in the area make their way to the daily markets of Balurghat city. Suman Sarkar, a local farmer, said: “Due to application of organic fertilisers, insects are warded off without any adverse effects. The cost is also much less. Bio-farming increases soil fertility.” According to him, now the trend of rearing cattle at home has decreased, hence there is less manure that was used as organic fertilisers. It now has to be obtained from stores.

“Agriculture officials hold meetings with us every 2 to 3 months. However, we are looking for training on how to make organic fertilisers ourselves,” Sarkar said.

About 100 families reside in Gangasagar with most families associated with farming in the area. Simai Pradhan, another farmer, said: “The agriculture officials are encouraging us to use bio-fertilisers like vermicompost to reclaim the social damage caused by heavy doses of chemical fertilisers. The officials have stressed on using biopesticides and microbial pesticides to control pests that have multiplied from overuse of inorganic pesticides.”

Pranab Kumar Mukherjee, Additional Director, Agriculture department, said: “As cultivation with organic inputs cannot be initiated overnight in areas that have been using chemical fertilisers and pesticides, the process starts with the implementation of cultivation with biofertilisers and over time it is labelled organic.”

According to him, apart from concerns of environmental degradation, erosion in soil, depletion of natural resources and biodiversity caused by indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides over the years, the thrust on organic farming has been influenced by its intent on helping farmers reduce the cost of cultivation and result in better and yields safe for

human consumption.