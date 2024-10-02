Balurghat: Uncertainty looms over Kushmandi artists ahead of Puja

BALURGHAT: With only a few days left for Durga Puja, the artisans of Kushmandi —renowned for their traditional wooden masks and bamboo crafts — find themselves engulfed in uncertain conditions. This season, which typically brings a flurry of orders for decorating Puja pandals, has so far been devoid of any such prospects for these skilled artists. The lack of work has led to growing disillusionment amongst the artisan community, with many being forced to seek alternative means of livelihood.

Every year, the Kushmandi Mahishbathan Cooperative Society showcases intricately designed wooden Durga idols, eagerly awaiting orders from various districts of Bengal and even abroad.

These idols and other crafts, particularly the famous wooden masks, have been a staple of Durga Puja decorations. However, this year, the scene looks bleak, as orders have dried up. Even the big-budget Puja organisers, who usually approach the artists with large orders, have not come forward. The artisans believe that the ongoing political and social unrest in the state may be a contributing factor to the slow market this year.

Historically, the masks and bamboo art from Kushmandi has been a significant attraction in pandals across Bengal. Typically, a month before Durga Puja, the artists of Mahishbathan Mask Cooperative and Ushaharan Wood and Bamboo Craft Cooperative are busy fulfilling orders. This year, however, the usual flurry of activity is not as usual. There is a stark decline in orders.

In desperation, the artists are now selling bamboo pots, fans and other household items in local markets to make ends meet. Gautam Baishya, secretary of the Ushaharan Wood and Bamboo Craft Cooperative, lamented: “This year, Kushmandi’s traditional bamboo crafts will not be seen in any pandals across the state.

Our work, which often goes abroad, hasn’t received any orders this time. Durga Puja is the time we earn and sustain our families the whole year round. This year the

situation is grim.”

Echoing his sentiments, Paresh Sarkar, secretary of the Mask Cooperative Society, added: “There is very little demand for pandal decoration this year, leaving the artists frustrated. Many have already moved to other professions.”

As Durga Puja approaches, the anxiety among these artisans’ families grows. Without work, they are left searching for just about any means to bring some joy to their homes during the festive season.