Balurghat: Two held for raping minor girl

BALURGHAT: A minor girl was allegedly gangraped on the pretext of a ludo game. The incident occurred in South Dinajpur district on Wednesday night.



The parents of the victim lodged a complaint at the police station.

As soon as the complaint was filed, the police swung into action and arrested the two.

On Thursday afternoon, the arrested were produced at the special POCSO court in Balurghat. The police prayed for five days of police remand for further investigations.

The two arrested are Papai Mahanta (21) and Vishwamitra Murmu (18). The victim is about 13-years-old.

Police have recorded the statement of the victim under Section 164 CrPc. Police are investigating the whole incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Balurghat Headquarters) Vikram Prasad said: “The police of Hili Police Station arrested two people on the charge of raping a minor 13-year-old girl. The accused have been charged under POCSO Act.”