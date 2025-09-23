Balurghat: Trader, employee jailed for illegal kerosene hoarding, smuggling

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat District Court on Monday sentenced a trader and his employee to three months’ rigorous imprisonment in connection with illegal hoarding and smuggling of kerosene oil.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (3rd Court) Manoj Kumar Prasad pronounced the verdict in the evening, convicting trader Debashis Saha alias Babu and his employee Paresh Malik. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on each of them. In default of payment, they will have to undergo an additional one month of imprisonment.

The case dates back to August 10, 2021, when the district police’s Crime Branch, led by then Sub-Inspector Satkar Sangbo, raided a house at Mangalpur Narayanpur in Balurghat. During the operation, police seized 3,300 litre of kerosene along with fifteen 220-litre jars filled with the fuel, 13 empty jars, several smaller containers, funnels and other equipment.

Investigations revealed that the trader was allegedly involved in smuggling kerosene to several bus owners in Balurghat. While Malik was arrested during the raid, Saha had initially fled and was later booked following a suo motu case filed by the Crime Branch at Balurghat Police Station the next day.

The trial continued for nearly four years, during which both prosecution and defence witnesses were examined. Finally, based on evidence and testimonies, the court convicted both accused under the Essential Commodities Act.

Public Prosecutor Ritabrata Chakraborty said: “The judge has awarded three months’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,000 to both the accused. In default, they will face an additional one-month rigorous imprisonment.”