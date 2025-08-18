Balurghat to observe its own Independence Day on August 18

BALURGHAT: Unlike the rest of the country, which celebrates Independence Day on August 15, Balurghat in South Dinajpur observes Independence Day on August 18. The reason lies in a historic struggle in 1947, when this border town had to wait two extra days before being formally included in India.

At the time of Independence, Balurghat was part of Dinajpur district under the Rajshahi division. When India was declared free on August 15, the future of Balurghat and its adjoining areas was still undecided. The region was marked as a “National Area” and was nearly placed under East Pakistan. For two tense days, residents of the town lived in fear and despair.

During this period, leaders of the Muslim League hoisted the Pakistan flag at the Balurghat administrative building, further fuelling anxiety. Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Delhi pressed for Balurghat’s inclusion in India. On the ground, freedom fighters organised resistance and clashes erupted. At Balurghat High School, Gorkha Regiment soldiers engaged in confrontations with Pathan and Baluch regiments. Similar incidents occurred in Hili, while Pakistani soldiers patrolled the streets of Balurghat.

The decisive turn came on the morning of August 18, 1947. Congress leaders and freedom fighters, including Saroj Ranjan Chattopadhyay, Maharaja Basu and Shailen Das, reached the town by bus. They declared Balurghat free and hoisted the national flag at the administrative building. Later, a massive rally was taken out and thousands gathered at Balurghat High School ground to celebrate their long-awaited freedom.

Since then, August 18 has been remembered as Balurghat’s own Independence Day. This year, too, the town is preparing to observe the occasion with rallies, cultural programmes and tributes to freedom fighters.

Local historian Samit Ghosh said: “In the history of Balurghat, August 18, 1947, was extremely significant. It was the day people here first tasted freedom after three days of tension.”

MCIC of Balurghat Municipality, Bipul Kanti Ghosh, added: “There is a strong emotional connection with this date. We want to mark the celebration in a special way this year.”

Senior journalist Pijush Kanti Deb recalled: “It was Saroj Ranjan Chattopadhyay who hoisted the national flag at Balurghat High School ground on August 18. That remains one of the town’s proudest moments.”

Environmental activist Tuhin Shubhra Mandal said: “We will organise a cycle rally on the day to honour the memory of the freedom fighters.”

Balurghat thus stands apart in history, celebrating its independence two days after the nation, as a reminder of its struggle and eventual triumph.