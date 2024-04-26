Balurghat: Third gender community votes actively

BALURGHAT: Voters from the third gender community actively participated in the grand festival of democracy, marking a significant stride towards inclusion in society.



Just a decade ago, these individuals were denied their democratic rights, but now they stand proudly as integral members of the electorate.

On this auspicious day, third gender voters made their voices heard by casting their ballots at the CPWD office polling station in Ward 24 of Balurghat city. The second phase of polling commenced in the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency, witnessing the enthusiastic participation of third gender voters who arrived early at the CPWD office near Tower Intersection to exercise their democratic rights. Residing in the Srijani Club area of Balurghat town, third gender voters, numbering around 79, turned up to vote, showcasing their eagerness to contribute to the democratic process. In 2014, the Supreme Court granted transgender individuals the right to vote, paving the way for their meaningful participation in elections. Bijli, one of the third gender voters, expressed her joy at exercising her democratic rights, highlighting the “collective effort of the community in fulfilling their civic duty.” Champa echoed this sentiment, emphasising the “newfound sense of belonging and identity as Indian citizens through the act of voting.”

Bijin Krishna, District Election Officer of South Dinajpur, affirmed the Election Commission’s commitment “to ensuring the participation of third gender voters, underscoring the importance of inclusive electoral practices.”