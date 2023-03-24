Balurghat: Tableau flagged off to spread awareness on TB

balurghat: South Dinajpur district Health department inaugurated a tableau here on Friday in view of World Tuberculosis Day. World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated all over the world on March 24 every year.



Keeping this day in mind, a tableau was inaugurated here from the district administrative building. This tableau will be used to make common people aware of tuberculosis for the next seven days.

On this day, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna inaugurated this tableau in presence of Additional District Magistrate Vivek Kumar and Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Sukumar Dey.CMOH Dr Sukumar Dey said: “The Health department in Bengal is working to build a tuberculosis free Bengal by 2025 and therefore we are making the common people aware throughout the district. For that purpose, this tableau was inaugurated on this day by the South Dinajpur District Health Department.”