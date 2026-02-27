Balurghat: Students trained in ginger cultivation to support midday meals

BALURGHAT: In a bid to promote self-reliance and reduce expenses in school kitchens, the South Dinajpur district Horticulture Department, in collaboration with the district Food Processing Department, has launched an initiative to train students of state-run schools in ginger cultivation for use in midday meals



A workshop was held at the Balurghat Agriculture Department, where students from 20 schools participated alongside experts from both departments. The programme introduced a special “Grow Bag” method for ginger cultivation, replacing the conventional bag storage technique

Officials said the Grow Bag method allows ginger to be preserved for five to six years, compared to a maximum of one and a half years under traditional storage methods. Each grow bag can yield up to five kilograms of ginger. Students received hands-on training, including guidance on the use of vermicompost, irrigation practices, and preventive measures against insect attacks

District Horticulture Department official Rajib Das said that participating schools were provided with grow bags, vermicompost, and necessary medicines. “In future, ginger will be cultivated in school kitchen gardens for use in midday meals, which will help reduce costs. The produce may also be used for commercial purposes,” he said

Students expressed enthusiasm about implementing the technique. Sanjib Das said they would apply the training in their school, while Lily Mardi highlighted ginger’s high market value and the potential of polyhouse cultivation. Sushmita Toppo noted that the Grow Bag method ensures higher yield and longer preservation, making it more economical than traditional soil-based cultivation.