Balurghat student receives orders for eleven Saraswati idols

BALURGHAT: Rajdeep Ghosh, a student of St. Peter’s School, is a true child prodigy. This year, he has received orders to craft 11 Saraswati idols, including a six-foot-tall idol for Rajua High School.

Ghosh (14) aspires to pursue a career in art and craft in the future. Hailing from the Mondal Para area of Uttarayan in Balurghat, Ghosh has been living at his grandfather’s house since the age of five. Despite his young age, he has been steadily making a name for himself in idol-making. Last year, he showcased his handmade “Daaker Saaj” (traditional decorative idols) on social media, which gained significant appreciation. This recognition led to multiple orders this year.

Among his 11 commissioned Saraswati idols, the most remarkable is the six-foot-tall idol for Rajua High School’s Saraswati Puja celebration. It took him a month of relentless effort to complete the idol. His journey into idol-making began at the age of eight, under the guidance of his uncle, Chandan Pal. Inspired and encouraged, he gradually honed his skills.

Ghosh’s artistic talent extends beyond Saraswati idols. Last year, he crafted a five-foot-tall Kali idol and Radha-Krishna statues for the Poragachi area of Tapan. He also specialises in intricate decorative work, including “Daaker Saaj,” “Shola” (thermocol) craft, traditional Bengali crowns (Topor) and other embellishments.

However, rising costs of raw materials pose a challenge for the young artisan. “The price of clay has gone up to Rs 300 per van, straw costs Rs 400 per bundle and bamboo is Rs 100 per piece,” he shared.

Despite these hurdles, Ghosh is managing to make a modest profit by offering his idols at affordable prices.

His parents, Mrinal Kanti Ghosh and Riva Ghosh, are fully supportive of his passion. Rajdeep balances his studies with his art through disciplined time management. “I attend school in the morning, then go for tuition. After that, I spend around three hours daily on idol-making before returning to my studies at night,” he said.