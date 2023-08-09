Balurghat Station comes under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Balurghat Railway Station of South Dinajpur district has come under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

According to an official source, a letter from Union Rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Balurghat Lok Sabha MP and BJP Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar states that Balurghat station will get all privileges under ABSS.

“In the coming days, Gangarampur and Buniadpur stations of the district will also come under the same category,” claimed Majumdar.

Incidentally, 37 stations in the state have come under this scheme. These stations will undergo infrastructure development and will be equipped with the latest technology.

Incidentally, Balurghat station had not initially featured in the ABSS list which had triggered vehement criticism from the TMC camp. On August 1, Majumdar wrote to Vaishnaw demanding the three stations of the district be included under the ABSS category.

“I had earlier proposed to the Railway minister to bring the three railway stations of the district under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,” Majumdar said.

This news has brought smiles on the faces of Balurghat residents.

“We are happy that Balurghat station is now under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. It means that the station will be developed more now,” said Jharna Mohanta, a

local resident.