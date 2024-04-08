Balurghat: Special prog held to encourage new voters

BALURGHAT: To encourage new voters, a special discussion programme was organised at Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya with the new voters of South Dinajpur district on Monday. This initiative was taken up by the Electoral Literacy Club of Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya with the cooperation of the South Dinajpur district administration.



Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate and District Election Officer (DEO), Harris Rasheed, Additional District Magistrate, Biman Chakraborty, Principal of Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya along with other officials were present in the programme which started at noon on the same day and continued for about two hours.

The distinguished guests discussed elaborately the duties of the new voters, how they will vote and how they can encourage others to exercise their democratic rights.

Bijin Krishna said: “Now anyone can complete his/her necessary work in order to enlist his/her names in the Electoral List by using a particular mobile app. Any addition or alteration can also be possible through this mobile application.”

According to Krishna, the Election Commission of India is constantly working to make the voting process more transparent.

After the main event, a question-answer session and a singing contest event were also organised by the organiser.