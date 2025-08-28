Balurghat shelter’s 3 runaway juveniles rescued from Malda

BALURGHAT: A dramatic escape from Balurghat’s government-run Shubhayan Home ended in swift police action as three runaway juveniles were rescued from Malda.

According to police sources, the teenagers, all around 14 years old, had fled the shelter at midnight on Sunday after locking the doors of fellow residents and security guards before scaling the high boundary wall topped with barbed wire. CCTV footage later revealed their act, leaving officials stunned. Two of the boys hail from South Dinajpur, while the third was from Malda district.

The trio reportedly fled on a bicycle through Balurghat town after their escape, raising suspicion that they had stolen it to sell for money to finance their journey to Jharkhand.

Their plan, however, failed at Manikchak ferry ghat in Malda, where they were stranded without transport. Acting on surveillance and inputs, Manikchak police rescued the boys and brought them to the station on Monday night. The Balurghat police were immediately informed, after which they dispatched a team to Malda on Tuesday to bring the boys back.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Balurghat Headquarters) Bikram Prasad confirmed the return of juveniles, stating: “The boys have been traced and rescued by Manikchak police. Our team has gone to Malda to bring them back.”

The district administration heaved a sigh of relief as the missing children were traced within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Balurghat police have launched further investigation into the theft of the bicycle and the juveniles’ escape plot.

Officials said the boys will be interrogated upon their return to unravel the full sequence of events.