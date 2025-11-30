Balurghat set for major urban makeover

BALURGHAT: The town of Balurghat is poised for a significant transformation, with the municipality launching an extensive infrastructure renewal drive under the state government’s ‘Amader Para Amader Samadhan’ initiative. A massive allocation of nearly Rs 9 crore has been approved to execute development projects across all 25 municipal wards.

At a programme organised at Subarnatat, Balurghat, on Saturday, Municipality Chairman Ashok Mitra handed over 20 work orders worth Rs 1.29 crore to tender-approved contractors. According to municipal officials, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed the administration to conduct public consultation camps across the town. Following her directive, 35 camps were held in all 25 wards, where residents submitted feedback and demands regarding local issues.

Based on these consultations, the municipality finalised 348 development decisions, involving a total expenditure of around Rs 9 crore. These include works related to roads, drainage systems, street lighting, drinking water supply and other essential civic infrastructure. Municipal sources said the remaining work orders will be distributed in phases. The development activities are expected to begin simultaneously across various wards next month. Residents are hopeful that the initiative will give Balurghat a fresh and modern look. “This is a people-driven project. Work on roads, drainage, lighting and drinking water facilities will begin soon, exactly as demanded by local residents,” Chairman Ashok Mitra said.