Balurghat sees surge in demand for spl saffron attire during ‘Shravan’

BALURGHAT: The holy month of Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, has turned Balurghat and other parts of South Dinajpur into vibrant hubs of saffron apparel. With thousands of devotees visiting Shiva temples every Monday, the demand for devotional clothing has surged like never before.

From the Public Bus Stand and Gitanjali Market to Dunlop More, Taha Bazaar and Kuthikachari, markets are teeming with buyers seeking saffron-coloured t-shirts, bermudas, uttariyas and headbands for men, while kurtis and sarees remain favourites among women. Many garments feature images of Lord Shiva, Shivlings and religious motifs. To meet the seasonal demand, several temporary stalls have also mushroomed across the town.

Prices of these outfits range between Rs 80 and Rs 250 per set. “Compared to last year, the demand is much higher. People of all ages are buying saffron attire to join the Bol Bom rituals,” said Raju Shil, a shopkeeper at the bus stand market.

The rush peaks on Sundays as devotees prepare for Monday temple visits. “Three Mondays are still left, so the crowd will continue,” said Bijon Shil, another vendor.

For devotees, saffron clothing is more than attire—it signifies devotion. “I have been going to Patiram Dham for years. Wearing saffron is a tradition,” said Chandan Barman, who bought a t-shirt for Rs 50. Similarly, 20-year-old Bapi Roy picked up a T-shirt and bermuda set for Rs 250. “I visit Patiram every Shravan Monday to pour water on Lord Shiva’s idol. My old dress was worn out, so I needed a new one,” he said.

Youngsters and first-time devotees are equally enthusiastic. Joy Kujur, an electronics shop employee, and Rakesh Orao, a student, were seen shopping together. “We want Lord Shiva’s blessings, so proper attire is a must,” they said. Major temples such as Patiram Dham, Shiv Dham at Buri Kali Mata Mandir, Shiv Bari in Gangarampur and Chakbhawani Mandir are gearing up for huge gatherings. Special pujas every Monday draw saffron-clad devotees chanting “Bol Bom” as they carry holy water for offerings.

For traders, this season spells profit. “The more devotees, the better for us,” smiled local seller Nepal Mahato.

This Shravan, Balurghat’s markets glow in hues of faith and devotion.