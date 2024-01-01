Balurghat-Sealdah train inaugurated

BALURGHAT: New Sealdah-Balurghat Express train was flagged off by the Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through video conference mode on Monday from the Balurghat Station.



The train will run daily covering 13 stoppages, including Naihati, Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, Jangipur Road, New Farakka, Malda town, Eklakhi, Gazole, Buniadpur Gangarampur and Rampur. The train will depart from Balurghat Station at 7 pm and reach Sealdah at 4.20 am. Again, it leaves from Sealdah at 10.30 pm and reaches Balurghat at 8.30 am.

The Railway minister said in his speech that the Railway department will convert 26 stations across North Bengal into international standard stations. Besides, 98 stations across Bengal will be converted into international standard stations.

Visibly overwhelmed, Pijush Kanti Deb, General Secretary of a local Railway Development Forum, said: “We are happy for this announcement of Sealdah-Balurghat Express. It was our longstanding demand. The people of district will be benefitted from it.”