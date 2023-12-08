Balurghat-Sealdah Express train announced by Railway Ministry

BALURGHAT: The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced a Balurghat-Sealdah direct train. This was a longstanding demand of the residents of South Dinajpur district. The train has been named ‘Sealdah-Balurghat Express’.



Vivek Kumar Sinha, Joint Director, Railway Board in a notification on Friday informed about the introduction of the new train between Sealdah and Balurghat.

According to the notification, the train will run daily and will have 13 stoppages, including Naihati, Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, Jangipur Road, New Farakka, Malda town, Eklakhi, Gazole, Buniadpur Gangarampur and Rampur.

The train will depart from Balurghat Station at 7 pm and reach Sealdah at 4.20 am. It will depart from Sealdah at 10.30 pm and reach Balurghat at 8.30 am. “The above introduction may be given effect from an early convenient date under advice to this office,” the notification directed.

Pijush Kanti Deb, General Secretary of a local Railway Development Forum, said: “We are happy that our long-standing demand for a Sealdah-Balurghat Express is finally being met.

The people of the district will be greatly benefitted by this. We hope that the Railways starts the service at the earliest possible date.”