Balurghat-Sealdah Exp to be inaugurated on Jan 1

Kolkata: Daily train service between Balurghat and Sealdah will be flagged off by Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through virtual mode



on January 1.

The inaugural run of the 03182 Balurghat-Sealdah will be flagged off at noon. The train will reach Sealdah at 10:50 pm the same day. The special train will stop at Rampur, Ganga Rampur, Buniadpur, Gazole, Eklakhi, Malda Town, New Farakka, Jangipur Road, Azimganj, Katwa, Nabadwip Dham, Bandel and Naihati stations.

The regular service will commence from Sealdah on January 2 and from Balurghat on January 3. It will leave from Sealdah at 10:30 pm and arrive at Balurghat at 8:30 am. In the other direction, it will leave from Balurghat at 7 pm and arrive at Sealdah at 4:20 am. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, AC 3-tier Economy, First AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class accommodation.