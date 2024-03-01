Balurghat school teacher retires, ‘sets example for not taking leave in past 22 years’

Runu Majumdar Basak is a teacher with a difference. In the past 22 years she has not taken a leave. This lady teacher has a long career expanding over 30 years. On Thursday, she completed 60 years of age and took her retirement on the same day.

In 1994, Basak joined Saraswati Shishu Mandir near Gangarampur in South Dinajpur, as a teacher.

On Thursday, students and colleagues bid her a tearful farewell.

“I joined this school in 1994. Since then, I have taught students for 30 years. I dedicated whatever I had in the service of my students. I cannot express in words the joy of being with them. I am very fortunate to be able to serve so many students by imparting knowledge. I have a close relationship with my students,” she stated.

Regarding her 22 years of service without a leave, the teacher stated: “I have not taken any leave in the past 22 years. That’s because I don’t like to spend time without my colleagues and students. I may be formally retired now but I will come to school whenever there is an opportunity. The relationship with the school will never come to an end.”

Balaram Das, a member of the school managing committee, said: “There are many who complain about teachers and even question their sincerity towards their profession. However, Runu Majumdar Basak is a living example of what a teacher should be. She has set a benchmark. She has not taken any leave for 22 years in her long career of 30 years. She taught the students with dedication and devotion.”