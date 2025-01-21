Balurghat: Rs 2.25 cr allocated for road repairs, development work

BALURGHAT: The state government has allocated a fund of Rs 2.25 crore for the construction of new roads and the repair of dilapidated ones across various wards under Balurghat Municipality.

On Tuesday, the municipality handed over work orders to contractors during an event held at Subarnatata in Balurghat.

Additionally, uniforms and caps were distributed to “Nirmal Sathi”, “Nirmal Bandhu” and ward supervisors of all the wards under the municipality.

The allocated funds will be used for development work in nine wards — 1, 5, 11, 15, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24. The project includes widening of roads and installing paver blocks to improve transportation facilities in the city.

Ashok Kumar Mitra, Chairman of Balurghat Municipality, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim for their support. “The allocation of funds was essential to address the city’s deteriorating roads. With this funding, we are initially commencing road repair and construction work in nine wards. The remaining wards will be covered later. The development work includes new roads, road repairs, paver block installations and drainage improvements to enhance the city’s transport infrastructure,” he said.

Mitra also highlighted that the funds were allocated under the Basic Minimum Services (BMS) scheme following a recent application to the state government.

“The tender process has been completed and work orders have been issued. We are committed to ensuring that this initiative brings tangible improvements to the city,” he added.