Balurghat: Rising water levels in Atreyee River prompt concerns

BALURGHAT: Due to continuous rainfall, the water level in the Atreyee River in Balurghat has risen steadily. Over the past 24 hours, the water level has increased by 80 centimeters, nearing the danger mark, according to sources from the Irrigation department. With ongoing rain in the hills, officials anticipate further increases in water levels. Residents of the Chakbhirgu area are particularly anxious as the condition of the river embankments in many areas has started to deteriorate.



The Irrigation department has intensified monitoring of the river embankments. Officials have conducted inspections at the Atreyee Dam and other vulnerable areas. Ankur Mishra, the assistant engineer of the Balurghat Division of the Irrigation department, assured that, although the water level remains below the danger mark for now, teams are fully prepared for any eventuality.

Local residents are, however, not reassured. Sanat Majumdar, a resident of the Chakbhirgu area, expressed his concerns: “Every time the water level rises, we live in fear. The embankment here is in poor condition. Last time, cracks appeared in the embankment, and we are afraid that the same will happen again.”

Farmers living along the riverbanks are also worried about potential damage to their crops. If the water breaches the fields, vast stretches of agricultural land with crops could be destroyed. Sanatan Mandal, a farmer from Phulghara in Balurghat, said: “I have planted vegetables including ridge gourd, brinjal and others near the river. If the water enters my field, it will cause significant damage to my crops.”

The Atreyee River flows through Bangladesh and into India, passing through Kumarganj and Balurghat before re-entering Bangladesh. On Saturday, the water levels of both the Tangan and Punarbhaba rivers also surged following four days of heavy rainfall. Irrigation officials have reported that both rivers are now nearing the extreme danger level.

The water level of the Tangan River has risen to 25.75 meters and the Punarbhaba has reached 25.82 meters, prompting officials to monitor embankments closely. Several villages in Gangarampur, Bansihari, Kushmandi and Buniadpur are already experiencing rising water, and residents fear more damage as the water threatens to enter homes and agricultural lands.

District magistrate Bijin Krishna assured everyone, stating: “All necessary steps are being taken to protect the embankments and minimise damage.”